Netflix release ANOTHER dramatic trailer for Harry & Meghan ahead of final episodes

Netflix have released ANOTHER dramatic trailer for their docuseries Harry & Meghan, ahead of the final episodes.

Volume I of the six-part series joined the streaming giant on December 8, and Volume II will air on December 15.

In the new trailer, which was released on Monday afternoon, Prince Harry says: “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan Markle explains: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Recalling the moment they decided to leave the UK and move to Canada, Harry says: “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.'”

He later says: “To see this institutional gaslighting… They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meghan adds: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

The trailer ends with Harry saying: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”

Check out the full trailer below: