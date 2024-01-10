Netflix fans point out major plot hole involving Emmett J. Scanlan’s character in Fool Me Once

Netflix fans have pointed out a major plot hole involving Emmett J. Scanlan’s character in Fool Me Once.

The crime series is an adaptation of the book by acclaimed author Harlan Coben, and features a star-studded cast including Michelle Keegan, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage.

In the show, the seemingly widowed Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) has her life thrown into chaos and conspiracy as she begins to question the mysterious death of her husband Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage).

Maya also grows suspicious of her mother-in-law Judith Burkett (Joanna Lumley) and what part she and the rest of his family had to play in Joe’s disappearance.

The thrilling series has captivated audiences across the globe, however, some fans have questioned certain elements of the show.

WARNING: Spoilers are ahead for the final two episodes, so don’t read on if you haven’t finished Fool Me Once.

In the series, Maya’s former colleague Shane Tessier, played by Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan, confused viewers with his suspicious behaviour.

While the Military Police officer was presented as a trusted friend of Maya, he lead fans to believe he had something to do with her husband’s murder when he was seen spying on her outside her home.

During one part of the series, he also appeared to have broken into her house, and later placed a tracker on her car.

As fans who have finished the series will know, Maya ultimately confesses to Shane that she was the one who murdered her husband Joe, after finding out that he killed her sister Claire in cold blood.

Maya’s confession left fans wondering why Shane was acting so strange outside her house, and the situation was never addressed again.

Former Military Police officer Mike Neville has also criticised the show’s copious use of trackers, as Maya was also seen using them – despite not being an active part of the defence forces.

He told MailOnline: “The copious use of the trackers would just not happen. Equipment like that has to be organised and authorised properly for investigations.

“You can’t just get them out of stores and used if and when. You can’t use them for things like they are on the show.”