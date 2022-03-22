Netflix confirms return date for Selling Sunset – and introduces a brand new cast member

Netflix has finally announced a premiere date for season five of Selling Sunset, and introduced a new cast member.

Brand new episodes of the popular reality show will air on the streaming service on April 22, 2022.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are all returning for the fifth season.

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani has also joined the cast.

A graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland, Chelsea obtained her real estate license after quitting the corporate world in 2017.

She previously worked for Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty, but then took time out to raise her two children with her husband Jeff Lazkani.

Speaking about her return to the real estate game with the Oppenheim Group, Chelsea told PEOPLE: “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity.”

“But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

“I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate.”

“So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”

When asked what fans can expect from season five of Selling Sunset, Chelsea added: “I will say it’s really electric. It’s nothing you’ve ever seen before on TV.”