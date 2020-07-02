Netflix confirm who has been cast as Princess Margaret for the final season of The Crown

They will take over from Helena Bonham-Carter

Netflix confirm who has been cast as Princess Margaret for the final...

Netflix has confirmed Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret the the fifth and final season of The Crown.

The actress will take over from Helena Bonham-Carter, who played the Queen’s rebellious in the show’s third season, and upcoming fourth season.

Before Helena, the role was played by Vanessa Kirby.

Lesley’s casting was confirmed on The Crown’s official Twitter page today.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

Lesley said: “I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.”

“Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

The Crown’s cast changes every two seasons to reflect the ageing process of the British royal family.

The hit series will conclude after season five, and Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

Olivia portrayed the British monarch in season three, and the show’s upcoming season four.

Before Olivia took over the role, Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2.

The first, second and third seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix right now.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.