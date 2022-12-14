Netflix confirm release date for new Pamela Anderson documentary

Netflix have confirmed the release date for their upcoming Pamela Anderson documentary.

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ will see the former Baywatch star share the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

According to Netflix, the show tells “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells”.

“Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother,” the streaming giant adds.

Speaking about her upcoming documentary, Pamela said: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela, A Love Story will join Netflix on January 31, 2023.

Pamela married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 after only knowing him for 96 hours.

They made a sex tape on their honeymoon – which was later stolen and distributed online.

The former couple, who split in 1998, share two sons together – Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Pamela was also briefly married to Kid Rock in 2006, before she married and divorced professional poker player Rick Salomon twice — in 2007 and 2013.

The model split from her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst earlier this year, after just one year of marriage.

Pamela, A Love Story comes after the release of Hulu’s series Pam & Tommy earlier this year.