Netflix confirm production has started for season two of Emily In Paris

Netflix have confirmed production has started for season two of Emily In Paris.

The first season followed Emily (played by Lily Collins), a driven American woman who left her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily was tasked with bringing an American point of view to a French marketing firm, and cultures clashed as she adjusted to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Following the success of season one, the show was renewed for a second season back in November.

Taking to Twitter today, the show’s castmates announced they had began production for the highly anticipated second season.

Lily Collins said in the announcement video: “Hey guys, I have some very exciting news for you. We’re back.”

Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.