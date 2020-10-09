Netflix confirm iconic 90s series is coming to the streaming platform next month

We're so excited for this!

Netflix confirm iconic 90s series is coming to the streaming platform next...

Netflix has confirmed Dawson’s Creek is coming to the streaming platform next month.

The teen drama was a huge hit when it ran from 1998 to 2003, and it starred a number of famous faces – including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter by sharing photos of the iconic cast.

They wrote: “Spend the winter in Capeside. Dawson’s Creek comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Nov.”

Spend the winter in Capeside. Dawson’s Creek comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Nov. pic.twitter.com/TUZIygceUp — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2020

Created by Kevin Williamson, the series followed a tight-knit group of friends—Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams)—living in the picturesque (and fictional) town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote: “This is great news, loved this as a teen and still watch re-runs!”

Another excited fan wrote: “This is the kind of announcement we needed. THANK YOU!”

