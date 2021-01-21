Netflix confirm Bridgerton WILL return for a second season

Announcing a second season of the show, the official Twitter account for series shared a video montage from the first season, writing: “Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix.”

Julie Andrews narrated the first series as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society. Sharing the news of the series renewal via her society papers, obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the writer revealed: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

The letter concludes: “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Throughout the season, viewers were kept guessing as to the identity of the mysterious writer, with the finale finally unveiling who was behind the gossip column.

The show is based on novels by Julia Quinn, who has written eight books in the sequel, with show creator Chris Van Dusen previously teasing eight seasons.

In an interview with Collider, Chris revealed: “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon.

“But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Unsure of what the future holds for characters Daphne and Siomon, the producer revealed: “It’s interesting. I think it’s too early to tell right now. I think that we’re along for the ride of Daphne and Simon’s love story this first season.”

“And, I think we’ve done some work in Season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”