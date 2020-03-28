Netflix cancel controversial series after just one season following backlash

Netflix has cancelled Messiah after just one season, after critics branded the show “anti-Islamic”.

The first season followed CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), as she investigated a Christ-like figure named Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi).

One of the show’s stars, Wil Travel, confirmed Messiah’s cancellation on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with two of his co-stars, he wrote: “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of Messiah.”

“I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different,” he wrote, before adding the hashtags #noseasontwo #messiahnetflix #cancelled #devestated #tellthemno.

The news comes after the show sparked serious backlash when it was released on Netflix, as many believed it was “anti-Islamic”.

People were particularly angry over the show’s Al-Masih character, as the name was similar to an evil figure in Islamic eschatology called Al-Masih ad-Dajjal.

At the time, thousands of people signed a petition calling for the show to be boycotted.

In response to the controversy, Netflix said in a statement: “Messiah is a work of fiction. It is not based on any one character, figure or religion.”

“All Netflix shows feature ratings and information to help members make their own decisions about what’s right for them and their families.”