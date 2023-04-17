Netflix apologises to Love Is Blind fans after ‘disastrous’ live reunion

Netflix has apologised to Love Is Blind fans, after the show’s first ever live reunion faced major delays.

The season 4 reunion was set to broadcast live on the streaming giant from 1am this morning but due to technical difficulties, viewers were left waiting to tune in for over an hour.

A message came up on Netflix users screens that read: “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again.”

me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97 — kinzi🧚🏼‍♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023

I still cant watch the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion @netflix THIS IS A FUCKING DISASTER — ✨ (@missodessa) April 17, 2023

After 90 minutes and a lot of complaints, a Netflix spokesperson took to Twitter to apologise to fans.

They wrote: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.”

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

They later tweeted: “Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise.”

This means Irish fans of the show will have to wait until this evening to tune in to the reunion, and find out which couples from season 4 are still together.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise. pic.twitter.com/vHKxyOiSgq — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023