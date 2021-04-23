Netflix announces new reality show starring members of TikTok’s Hype House

The series will document their lives like never before

Netflix has announced a brand new reality show starring members of TikTok’s Hype House.

The series will take viewers inside the group’s communal mansion in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive look into their personal lives.

Founders of the house, Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, will star in the series, alongside Nikita Dragun, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype House (@thehypehousela)

The streaming platform has ordered the series from Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Wheelhouse Group Chief Content Officer, Eric Wattenberg, told Deadline: “Wheelhouse was launched as a one-stop shop for talent and creators looking to leverage their own brands through content.”

“It’s incredibly gratifying to partner with Netflix on this show and elevate the next generation of stars and entrepreneurs.”

Netflix are yet to announce when the show will premiere in Ireland and the UK.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

