Netflix announces Bridgerton spinoff series

Netflix is currently working on a spinoff series of the popular period drama, Bridgerton.

The upcoming series will focus on the origin story of Queen Charlotte.

In a statement, Netflix’s Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

“Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love.”

“And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

The news comes after Bridgerton was recently renewed for four more seasons.

The period drama was a huge hit with streamers when it dropped on Netflix in December.

The cast are currently filming the show’s second season, which will focus on Anthony Bridgerton.

In the next season, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) will strike up a romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Four new actors have joined the cast ahead of the upcoming season, including Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.