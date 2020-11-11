Netflix announce there WILL be another season of Emily In Paris

Netflix have announced that there will be a second season of Emily In Paris.

The first season follows Emily (played by Lily Collins), a driven American woman from Chicago, who leaves her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, and cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Following the success of season one, Netflix took to Twitter to share a teaser clip of the castmates, writing: “Emily in Paris will return for Season 2!”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

In the clip, the show’s main characters all say the French word “deux” which means “two”, with the show adding: “Deux is always better than un.”

Emily In Paris, created by Darren Star, dropped on Netflix last month – and the series garnered very mixed reviews online.

While many fans lusted over the fashion and stunning locations in the series, others pointed out some major plot holes, and the show’s (sometimes) undeniably cringe dialogue.

However, most fans have united over their collective love for Emily’s love interest Gabriel, played by up-and-coming French actor Lucas Bravo.

The 32-year-old has briefly starred in some French TV series, and appeared in a few short films – but Emily in Paris has been dubbed his breakout role.

Lily Collins previously admitted she would “love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris and do [a new season].”

“There were so many situations that we were like, ‘Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season two,’” she told Vanity Fair.

“Also, there were many experiences where we were like, ‘Does Emily go abroad? Do you think Emily takes the Eurostar and hops out and goes to Belgium or she goes to London?’ That would be so much fun…I’m like, ‘Darren [Star], there are so many opportunities to just travel internationally when you’re here.’”