Netflix announce release date for Too Hot To Handle season three

Season three of Too Hot To Handle is coming to Netflix on January 19, 2022.

The popular dating show will return with ten brand new episodes and a new batch of sexy singletons.

The press release teases: “It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever.”

“It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives.”

“But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives?”

“The pressure’s on, because this season, the stakes are even greater… with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever.”