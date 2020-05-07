This has been a long time coming!

Netflix announce amazing news for Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans

Netflix has announced that the first two seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be available on the streaming service next month.

Netflix confirmed the news on their official Twitter account, and fans are going wild over the news.

“Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June,” the tweet stated.

Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June. pic.twitter.com/HWZhHwLWbD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

The early seasons, which aired between 2007 and 2008, focus on the rise of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as they juggle their new-found fame while managing their boutique D-A-S-H.

Famous highlights from the series include their intense family trip to Colorado, and the sisters’ heated argument about Kim’s Bentley purchase.

Fans of the show quickly took to Twitter and exclaimed their excitement online.

i just found out that KUWTK will be on Netflix this june! omfg i can’t breathe– — kenn (@kennbelandres) May 5, 2020

kuwtk is coming to Netflix & I am not only going to stay home forever I will also never leave the my room — jannah (@shenanijans) May 5, 2020

Both seasons will be available to watch on the streaming platform from June 1.

