Nelly and Ashanti ‘expecting their first child together’ – just months after confirming reconciliation

Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The couple dated on-and-off for over a decade, before they called it quits in 2013.

In September, the former hip-hop flames confirmed they’ve decided to give their relationship another chance, ten years after their split.

A source told Us Weekly: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

It comes after the couple went Instagram official with their rekindled romance last month.

Paying tribute to his girlfriend on her 43rd birthday, Nelly shared a montage featuring throwback photos and videos of the couple.

The rapper wrote: “One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Nelly and Ashanti first sparked reconciliation rumours in April, when they attended a fight night in Las Vegas together. In September, the pair also posted a video of them singing along to Usher’s Nice & Slow on social media. The couple dated on-and-off for over a decade before they called it quits in 2013. Nelly moved on with Shantel Jackson in 2015, but they split in 2021 after six years together.