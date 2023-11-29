Nella Rose tells I’m A Celeb campmate: ‘You’ll never understand my issues and struggles’

Nella Rose’s feud with Nigel Farage continued on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as she told the politician that he would “never understand” her “issues and struggles.”

The YouTuber and politician clashed in Tuesday night’s episode of the show, when the pair debated the topic of cultural appropriation.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Nigel confronted the social media star over fears he upset her.

‘It depends on the context.’ Nella and Nigel debate cultural appropriation #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Tbjf3Ep4GC — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2023

In camp, Nigel asked Nella: “Have I upset you, Nella?”

Nella replied: “Yeah.”

Nigel said: “Right, well tell me why.”

Nella admitted: “I just feel like you were very dismissive about cultural appropriation yesterday.”

Nigel replied with: “No, I was concerned about it.”

Nella said: “You kind of made a joke of it.”

Nella continued: “It’s a song.”

Nigel asked: “Do you think it’s OK in a song?”

Nella said: “Of course. We’re in the jungle, making music out of boredom. How does that get you any sort of backlash?”

“It was the costume reference,” she added.

Nella continued: “It was what you said of like, ‘Oh, but if I was to dress up in a certain costume, then I’d get the backlash’, basically trying to imply that we can say and do whatever we like and not get backlash, but when you do it, you get backlash. That’s what I interpreted.”

The YouTuber said: “It’s cool. I don’t have an issue with you. Like I said to you a couple of days ago, you are always going to have your opinions and I’m always going to have my opinions and we can agree to disagree, but let’s just not be the best of buds, because clearly we’re just from two different sides of the world and you’ll never understand my issues and struggles.”

Nigel then took to the Bush Telegraph and told viewers: “I’m worried about being accused of cultural appropriation, not as she took it that I was dismissive of it as a concept completely – but we’ve had a chat about it and that’s fine.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Thursday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player