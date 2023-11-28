Nella Rose exempt from I’m A Celeb trial as she’s seen by medics in the jungle

Nella Rose has sparked concern on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

During Tuesday’s episode, the social media star was chosen by the public to take on the latest trial, Dreaded Beds, with Frankie Dettori.

The stars were split into two rooms and placed into glass boxes filled with snakes.

Frankie was tasked with finding codes to shout out to Nella in the next room, so she could use the codes to unlock the boxes and win gold coins.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get on well in the trial, and finished with no coins to spend on treats for their campmates.

Following another pain staking trial, it appears the pressures of the jungle have affected Nella, as she has now been ruled out of the next trial.

Speaking at the end of tonight’s episode, hosts Ant and Dec revealed she was exempt from the trial and was being seen by a medic.

She also didn’t appear to be in camp during the live segment.

I’m A Celeb continues on Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.