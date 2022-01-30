Neil Delamere becomes the second celebrity to be voted off Dancing with the Stars 2022

Neil Delamere has become the second celebrity to be voted off Dancing with the Stars 2022.

The comedian and his pro dancing partner Kylee Vincent received the fewest votes from the public on Sunday night, meaning they were sent home from the competition.

The pair danced a cha-cha-cha, scoring 18 points from the judges.

Fans of the show took to Twitter after the elimination to react to Neil being sent home, with many believing he deserved more time in the competition.

One viewer tweeted: “Shocked at that result, no way should @neildelamere have gone!”

Another wrote: “I’m calling Joe! Poor Neil deserved a few more weeks!”

Last weekend, author Cathy Kelly was sent home from the competition, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige, newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and jockey Nina Carberry are still in the competition.

The show continues next Sunday from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.