The Masked Singer star also has two children with ex Monyetta Shaw

Ne-Yo announces he’s expecting his third child with wife Crystal

Ne-Yo has announced he’s expecting his third child with his wife Crystal.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two sons – Shaffer (4) and Roman (2).

The singer, who recently appeared on the Masked Singer UK, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, sharing a clip with his pregnant wife.

He wrote: “Overjoyed to announce… …the family is expanding…👶🏽!”

Ne-Yo, who’s real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, added the hashtags: “#Number5❤️ #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾,” before adding: “@itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰 You ready baby? Let’s go!”

The Miss Independent singer recently came in second place on The Masked Singer UK as The Badger, with Joss Stone as The Sausage coming in first place.

The 41-year-old also shares his 10-year-old daughter Madilyn and 9-year-old son Mason with ex Monyetta Shaw.