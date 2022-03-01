Naya Rivera’s family privately settles wrongful death lawsuit

Naya Rivera’s family have privately settled the wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County.

The lawsuit had been filed by the late actress’ ex-husband Ryan Dorsey in November 2020 on behalf of their 6-year-old son Josey.

Rivera family’s lawyer Amjad M. Khan told PEOPLE in a statement: “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru.”

“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy,” he added.

The settlement is “subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.

Ryan and Rivera’s estate sued Ventura County, California – where Naya accidentally drowned on July 8, 2020 – the county’s Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.