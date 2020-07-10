The Glee star was tragically declared missing on Wednesday

Naya Rivera was ‘happy’ and ‘excited’ for the future before disappearance

Naya Rivera’s friend has revealed she was “happy” and “excited” for the future before her disappearance.

The 33-year-old was declared missing on Wednesday, after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a rented pontoon boat in the middle of Lake Piku in Southern California.

Naya’s former public relations representative Zack Teperman has since revealed she was in good spirits when he spoke to her in June.

“She’s seemed happy, excited. She had a lot of projects going on,” he told The Sun.

“She mentioned she has things in the works… She was in a good space.”

Zack admitted that he was in “disbelief” when he heard the harrowing news of her disappearance.

“I still don’t believe it. It is devastating to hear and read the news,” he confessed.

“I am very heartbroken for her child. I can’t imagine him being alone on that boat and seeing all of that and having to live with what happens.”

He also spoke about the Glee star’s relationship with her son Josey.

“She was all about that kid,” he continued.

“She was safe with everything going on. No mother would put her son in danger.”

“I’m heartbroken for her mom, brother and family. Her son, her son’s father. This should never have happened,” he added.

The news comes after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released CCTV footage of Naya and Josey arriving at Lake Piku on Wednesday afternoon.

The search for Naya has also been shifted to a “recovery” mission, as at this stage officials believe the 33-year-old may have drowned in a tragic accident.

