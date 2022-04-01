Nathan Sykes shares emotional video of The Wanted’s final performance with Tom Parker

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has shared an emotional video of the band’s final performance with Tom Parker, before he sadly passed away.

The singer died at the age of 33 on March 30, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Posting the video on Instagram, Nathan wrote: “I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Sykes (@nathansykes)

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today,” he continued.

“Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.”

“He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life. Our lives will never be the same.”

“Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother.”

Tom’s death was confirmed by his wife Kelsey, who he shared two kids with, in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

“I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️,” Kelsey added.

Tom’s bandmates also wrote in a statement: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020, and recently revealed he had written a book about his illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial)

In an Instagram post last week, he wrote: “Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer. My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living.”

“It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

“It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”