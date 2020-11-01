Nathan Carter opens up about ‘the toughest experience’ of his life

Nathan Carter has opened up about “the toughest experience” of his life.

The country music singer got candid about being left out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in him losing his “mojo” and spending hours a day in bed with “nothing to look forward to”.

“Not gigging has been the biggest problem,” he told the Sunday Independent, “The drug of being on stage…”

“I have heard loads of stories of footballers who retire and just go off their f**king heads.”

“I didn’t have any desire to play music or do anything, which is not like me. Normally every day, I would be sitting down and playing something,” Nathan explained.

“Loads of people said to me, ‘go and write’ but I had nothing to write about. I lost my mojo. I think it’s back,” he added.

“It’s definitely been the toughest experience I’ve ever been through: not being allowed to work.”

Nathan admitted that before the lockdown, he would be up at 9am, “on the phone, sorting emails and planning for the next gig” – but during lockdown found himself binge eating and staying in bed until late in the afternoon.

“Suddenly, you have nothing to promote at all. There was no reason to do anything. You have nothing to look forward to at all.”

The 30-year-old revealed he contemplated going to a doctor for advice about medication, until his brother Jake and girlfriend Karen Byrne came to stay him him and “snapped me out of it”.