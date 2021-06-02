Nathan Carter apologises after police call to his home over Covid breach

Nathan Carter has apologised after police called to his home over a Covid breach.

The country music star, who lives in the Lisbellaw area of Co. Fermanagh, celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday – and his family organised a BBQ for the occasion.

According to The Irish News, members of the PSNI arrived at the property shortly after 10:30pm following reports of at least 50 people in the home – which is based close to the shores of Upper Lough Erne.

Fourteen Cov7 penalty notices and one Cov9 fine were issued, which can attract a fine of £200 and £1,000 respectively.

Nathan said in a statement: “I wish to confirm the attendance of the PSNI at my residence on Friday 28th May 2021.”

“My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a Barbecue for my birthday. They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid 19 restrictions in the North, however it transpires that it was not.”

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

Covid guidelines in Northern Ireland permit just six people from two households to meet indoors in private settings.

According to the NI Executive regulations, a household of six or more can mix with one other household with a maximum of 10 people, while up to 15 people from three households are allowed to meet up outdoors in a private garden.