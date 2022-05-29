Natasha Ghouri set to be Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant

Natasha Ghouri is set to be Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old model and dancer will join the upcoming season of the hit dating show, which will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on June 6th.

A source told the publication: “Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show. It’s something really positive for youngsters to see.”

The insider continued: “She looks amazing in a bikini, has a great bubbly personality and just happens to be deaf. She wears a cochlear implant which helps with her hearing loss.”

Annie Harris, Advocacy Officer at RNID, said: “Our charity and supporters are really pleased that another major TV show is featuring a deaf contestant.”

“Representation matters and, as Rose [Ayling-Ellis] proved on Strictly [Come Dancing], this can make a massive difference to the public’s understanding.”

“And let’s hope the new season of Love Island is always shown with subtitles so that people who are deaf or have hearing loss get to enjoy the show like everyone else.”

A Love Island spokesman said: “Rumours around the cast for this series are speculation.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on June 6 at 9pm. Check out everything we know so far about the new season here.