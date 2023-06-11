Naomi Watts confirms marriage to Billy Crudup with sweet post

Naomi Watts has confirmed her marriage to Billy Crudup with a sweet post.

The actress, 54, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her and her new hubby on the steps of a courthouse.

The King Kong star captioned the post: “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to react to the happy news.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge wrote: “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO”

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!”

Justin Theroux added: “CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Naomi and Billy confirmed their romance in 2017 while filming the Netflix drama ‘Gypsy’.

However, the couple not make their red carpet debut until the 2022 SAG Awards.

Prior to her romance with Billy, Naomi dated Liev Schrieber for 11 years. The former couple share two children together – Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

Billy shares a 19-year-old son named William with his ex Mary-Louise Parker.