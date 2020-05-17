Home Top Story Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit, goggles and face shield, as she...

Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit, goggles and face shield, as she takes first flight during pandemic

The model is preparing for her 50th birthday

Naomi Campbell has taken her first flight since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and she’s taking no chances.

The top model is turning 50 next week, and before kicking off the celebrations, had to take a flight this weekend.

The British star, who has always taken big precautions when travelling, shared a photo in a full hazmat suit, goggles and face shield on her Instagram page.

“On the move…,” she captioned the photo, where she is seen on a private plane.

On the move…

Naomi, 49, gained a new legion of fans thanks to her protective gear, which she has been sharing on social media.

The model has always worn face masks and gloves while travelling around the world.

