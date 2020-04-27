Nadine Coyle says Girls Aloud are reuniting for 20 year anniversary

Nadine Coyle has revealed that Girls Aloud are in talks to reunite for their 20th anniversary.

The I’m A Celebrity star admitted that the girls have been approached for a huge reunion in 2022, which would mark 20 years since the band was created.

Nadine, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh and Sarah Harding split back in 2013, and most launched their own solo careers.

Ever since the women went their separate ways there have been rumours of a feud with Nadine, but it looks like they will be burying the hatchet for their big comeback.

“There’s been loads of conversations and people now are getting in contact, like, “What do we do?” It’s still early,” Nadine told the Sun.

Kimberly Walsh was coy about reunion rumours though.

“It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still.’

“Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them,” she said.

