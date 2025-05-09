Nadine Coyle reflects on late bandmate Sarah Harding on Late Late Show: ‘She’s such a huge part of Girls Aloud’

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle reflected on the legacy of her late bandmate Sarah Harding on the Late Late Show this evening.

The group disbanded in March 2013 following their Ten: The Hits Tour, but reunited for a tour in 2024 to honour Sarah, who died in 2021 from breast cancer.

After revealing that she thought it was tomorrow night she was due to appear on the show, Patrick asked what it was like to perform without one of the band’s members.

“It was awful. Doing tour rehearsals without her was awful. She was so heavily included in the show because she’s such a huge part of Girls Aloud,” replied the 39-year-old.

“Because she was such a huge part of the live show… yano, you’d occasionally look and be like… you’d look for her there and she wasn’t there.”

“As much as it was a journey for everybody there […] It was a good thing for us all to kind of group together and have that experience. But it was hard. Night after night to go through it. It was hard without her.”

Patrick then asked if it was difficult to stay friends with the group after going through such hard times together, and Nadine said: “I think with anything, especially when you work so closely together and you spend so much time together, you’re happy to get away…”

“So, you’d be glad to get away and you’re like, ‘I’m glad not to see yous for awhile.’ And then it’s good to get back together and then it’s a good day.”

Girls Aloud was formed back in 2002 on the ITV show Popstars: The Rivals, which saw two rival groups (a boy band and a girl group) formed and pitted against each other in a battle for the Christmas number one single.

The iconic girl band was made up of Nadine, Sarah, Cheryl Cole, Kimberly Walsh, and Nicola Roberts.