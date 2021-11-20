Nadine Coyle recalls hilarious moment a fan threw a PASSPORT at her on stage

Nadine Coyle has recalled the hilarious moment a fan threw their actual passport at her on stage.

Back in 2001, the singer was dropped from the Irish version of Popstars when she gave her wrong date of birth – and show bosses realised she was actually underage.

The age debacle went down in pop culture history, as Nadine said she “couldn’t find her passport” when she was asked to prove how old she was.

20 years later, the Girls Aloud star is still being plagued by the scandal – and is even getting passports thrown at her on stage.

During a recent gig in Belfast, the 36-year-old said she had to laugh after a fan threw their actual passport on stage.

Speaking to Metro, Nadine said: “I did a show in Belfast last week, and you know the way people throw stuff on stage, I’ve been thrown an actual passport!”

“Their actual passport! And you’re looking at it going ‘This is someone’s actual passport.’ Not a pretend one, not one that they’ve made for the night.”

“I still can’t even mention the word passport anymore without it turning into a whole thing,” she laughed.