Nadine Coyle posts sweet tribute to Jason Bell – amid reports they’ve rekindled their romance

Nadine Coyle has posted a sweet tribute to Jason Bell, amid reports they’ve rekindled their romance.

The singer, who shares her six-year-old daughter Anaiya with Jason, split from the former NFL player back in 2019 after 11 years together.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the Girls Aloud star shared a loved-up photo of her and Jason, as she wished him a happy birthday.

The mother-of-one also posted a photo of Jason in a hotel room, standing next to a bottle of champagne.

The news comes after Nadine recently confirmed she’s living with Jason again, fuelling rumours they’re back together.

Speaking to OK! Magazine last month, the 35-year-old said: “Due to Covid-19, Jason has been here for a while.”

“We share Anaíya so we have those rules there for people to be able to parent their children. It’s easy for us to be in the same place.”

When asked whether they were back together, Nadine responded: “We’re very close. I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time. We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time.”

“He’s a great father to Anaíya – he’s helping her with school work as we speak. Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives.”

“When you have a baby together and spend so much time together, there’s always that familiarity there. With so much going on in the world we’re just trying to be in the moment and be there for Anaíya.”

“I’m trying to get through day to day and figuring out how we can get back to normal life. I’m not rushing any situations or putting pressure on anything. I think this works very well for me, so I’m just living in that,” she added.