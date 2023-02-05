Mystery older woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity ‘in a field behind a pub’ revealed

The identity of the older woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity “in a field behind a pub” has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex wrote about the experience in his bombshell memoir Spare, but did not name the woman.

He wrote: “Inglorious episode. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me, unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace.”

The 38-year-old added: “Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

A 40-year-old woman named Sasha Walpole, who worked as a groom at King Charles’ residence, has since claimed she is the woman Harry wrote about.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends.”

“The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.”

The now mum-of-two claims she had sex with the then 16-year-old Harry after leaving a party in a pub marking her 19th birthday.

She said: “We went outside and both climbed a three-bar fence to the field. We were quite drunk at this point. I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — and it just happened.”

“He started to kiss me. He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was.”

“We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five ­minutes… We didn’t set out to do it and it wasn’t pre-meditated. He was young. We had been purely friends and it was a little bit naughty, in the sense that it shouldn’t have been happening.”

Sasha added: “It wasn’t Prince Harry to me. It was Harry, my friend — and something that got a little bit out of control. It just so happened that he was a prince.”

“Afterwards I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand. He had a lovely peachy bum — but he was young.”

“At the time I didn’t know he was a virgin — I didn’t think about it then. There were no virgin vibes from him, he seemed to know what he was doing.”

“We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t. It was just a moment of passion — spontaneous, wild, exciting. Obviously I must have fancied him on some level, as he was sparky and up for a laugh.”

