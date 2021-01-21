Myleene Klass shares shocking moment she hit her head during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

The 42-year-old will make her debut on the show this Sunday

Myleene Klass shares shocking moment she hit her head during Dancing On...

Myleene Klass has shared a video of the painful moment she hit her head during Dancing On Ice rehearsals.

The TV presenter was practicing a lift with her professional partner Lukasz Różycki when she lost her footing on the ice.

Myleene posted a video of the incident on Instagram, alongside the caption: “When Dancing On Ice goes wrong…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass)

Behind the scenes footage of Myleene’s fall will be featured on Dancing On Ice this Sunday, before her first solo performance.

During an interview with The Sun this week, the 42-year-old said: “I have banged my head on the ice already.”

“There are loads of things I am learning as I go along, but I didn’t realise that when you do the spins, you can have a little mini black outs when you get dizzy.”

“So we were doing a spin and when I watched the footage back… like the next thing you see is a banged head. Wait until you see the footage! You won’t believe it.”

“We were doing the rehearsals last week and I didn’t realise it was a black out as it’s a very weird feeling. You don’t realise it is happening.”

Myleene will perform on the show this weekend alongside former TOWIE star Billie Shepherd, Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay, actress Faye Brookes, and former Olympic athletes Colin Jackson, and Graham Bell.

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday at 6pm on Virgin Media One.