Myleene Klass says she ‘won’t keep her mouth shut’ and ‘has the receipts’ – after explosive interview

Myleene Klass has said she “won’t keep her mouth shut” and “has the receipts” – after her explosive interview, where she claimed her ex had cheated on her.

Last month, the 47-year-old presenter caused a stir on social media by claiming to have caught her ex cheating on her with a female celebrity, but she would not reveal who she was.

Following her candid discussion of the scandal in an appearance with Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Myleene shared a post on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “Wow. What a week it’s been! Firstly, thank you. I have quite literally tens of thousands of messages of love and support for me and my family. I took a long time to learn there’s strength in vulnerability.”

“In a varied week where my interview with @paulcbrunson and @needtotalk went viral and reached the people who needed to hear it.”

“Where I was part of the incredible @stjohn_ambulance team who helped to save a person’s life and where my children and I somehow managed to rescue our passports from the bottom of the Adriatic, it’s been a mixed bag!”

“All this to say, at 47, I’ve finally found my voice and it’s clear, unapologetic and brutally honest,” she reflected.

“To those who fear its truth, you probably have reason to, I have receipts. To those that need to hear it, I’ve got you, and I fully intend to continue using it to change the laws and legislation that neglect women and children in this country and around the world.”

In the very candid conversation with Paul C. Brunson, the former One Show host stunned viewers in shock when she made the shocking accusation that her ex had cheated on her with a female celebrity.

Myleene claimed that she had walked in just as the woman and her ex-boyfriend were undressing.

Myleene declined to identify the woman, but she did imply that she had made a living off of a “family brand” and that it was before their marriage.