Myleene Klass announces engagement to boyfriend Simon Motson

The businessman popped the question on the fifth anniversary of their first date

Myleene Klass has announced her engagement to boyfriend Simon Motson.

The presenter took to Instagram to share the exciting news, after her businessman fiancé proposed with a 9-carat diamond ring.

“I am the happiest girl in the world! Buy a hat guys!” she wrote.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Myleene revealed that Simon had popped the question last month on the five-year anniversary of their first date.

Simon transformed their garden shed into a replica of London’s Little House private members’ club, filling the garden with fairy lights and photographs.

“I was absolutely blown away,” she told the publication.

“He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie.”

“When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: ‘Oh my God, he’s for real.’ I was completely speechless.”

Simon added: “It’s quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of: ‘Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?’

“And I had to say it again… and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears.”



