Muireann O’Connell shares chilling message she received from online troll

Muireann O’Connell has shared a chilling message she received from an online troll this week.

The TV presenter posted a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story on Thursday night.

The message said: “I would love if someone murdered you Muireann. You are insufferable.”

The Virgin Media star wrote: “I mean, he’s not even offering any money. Any murderer looking for an internship? All of the work, none of the pay.”

In another post, Muireann wrote: “I’m a white, Irish person. I’m very lucky. I get very little s**t.”

“Can you imagine being an Irish person of colour and being on social media; the amount of abuse, threats and intimidation that they have to put up with constantly?”

Muireann shared the post after she interviewed Home School Hub muinteoir Emer O’Neill on The Six O’Clock about her horrifying experience with racism in Ireland.

Sharing a photo of Emer’s Instagram feed, Muireann wrote: “We spoke to the truly brilliant @emeroneill14 on @sixoclockshow tonight.”

“Her story stopped me in my tracks. The utter shit Emer has to put up with ALL THE TIME is truly deplorable.”

Emer appeared on the show with Olympian David Gillick to promote the ‘Don’t Scroll By’ campaign, targeting hate speech and discriminatory comments online.

You can watch her full interview on the Virgin Media Player here.