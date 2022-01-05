Muireann O’Connell reveals why she won’t wear white on her wedding day

Muireann O’Connell has revealed why she “probably won’t wear white” on her wedding day.

The TV presenter announced her engagement in November, after her longterm boyfriend, who she jokingly calls her “housemate”, proposed in her mother’s kitchen.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine about her wedding plans, the 38-year-old said she won’t go down the traditional route with her dress.

Muireann explained: “I only started to understand what my style was two years ago and I started investing in things I actually like, so I really don’t know yet.”

“I probably won’t wear white though. Traditionally when you go back to Eleanor of Aquitaine times, the dress wasn’t a white one, it was red.”

“I think if I wore white I’d just spill something on it,” she continued.

“I love the idea of someone getting a dress that they adore, dyeing it afterward, and then wearing it again.”

“I don’t want to have a wedding dress that I’d only wear once. And if I have bridesmaids they won’t be getting bridesmaid dresses either, they can buy something that they’d like.”

The Limerick native also admitted she’s not looking forward to planning their big day, as she finds party planning very “stressful”.

“I’ve only ever organised one party for myself, I found it really stressful and I hated it,” she confessed.

“Some people aren’t made for that. A friend of mine had so many Excel sheets and I really can’t imagine that being me.”

“I spent so much of my 20s and early 30s at weddings, and I’m mad for a big wedding, I just want it to be someone else’s!”

Muireann is currently wearing a sentimental placeholder ring, which her late father gave to her mum on their 40th wedding anniversary.

The TV presenter’s beloved dad Brendan passed away last March, following a battle with cancer.

While it’s been a few weeks since the proposal, Muireann is yet to pick her actual engagement ring.

The broadcaster said: “I haven’t picked it yet, but we will go looking and that should be fun.”

“Mam’s ring that I’m wearing at the moment was from their 40th wedding anniversary, it’s really, really beautiful.”