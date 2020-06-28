Muireann O’Connell responds to claims she has ‘secretly’ been getting her hair done

Muireann O’Connell responds to claims she has ‘secretly’ been getting her hair...

TV presenter Muireann O’Connell has been forced to deny she has been “secretly” getting her hair done.

The Virgin Media star co-hosts The Six O’Clock Show, and admitted viewers were claiming she had been getting her hair dyed and styled for the episodes – despite all salons being closed during lockdown.

“About five or six weeks into lockdown, someone was very determined that I was getting my hair done,” she told RSVP Live.

“So I did a video for that person specifically to show that it actually looked like and I recorded myself putting the spray on.

“They said they sent the video to all of their friends to show that I wasn’t lying,” she explained.

“I haven’t done any new style with my hair, it is just straightened within an inch of its life.”

“Remember when girls used to use irons, lie their hair flat on ironing boards and burn the crap out of it? That is what I have done to my hair.

“It used to all be one length and I now have layers in it like Rachel from Friends because I have burned it so badly.”

To keep her roots in check, Murieann admitted she has been using a spray to cover up her greys.

“I am using the L’Oreal root spray. Some of the sprays are basically just brown eyeshadow and people are charging 30 quid for that, it is insane.”

“I have been using it for three or four years and it is not the best for hair condition but it does the job.

“It is like a tenner pop and I need to use it everyday for my television so I only spray my parting. It has started to come through at the sides and underneath but you have got to watch the pocket.”

