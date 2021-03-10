Muireann O’Connell announces the death of her father in heartbreaking post

The Virgin Media presenter is mourning the loss of her beloved dad

Muireann O’Connell has announced the death of her beloved father in a heartbreaking post.

The TV presenter’s dad Brendan passed away on Tuesday, following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the Virgin Media star posted sweet photos with her father, and wrote: “Our lovely dad died yesterday. He was the most wonderful man I have ever known.”

“There wasn’t a thing he wouldn’t do for you, including getting me into nightclubs when I was underage as ‘I know you’ll go anyway. May as well make sure you’re inside and not out on the street.'”

“He was such a social man who loved nothing more than playing golf, bridge or 45 with his friends and his wife. He loved to laugh and it was the greatest laugh I have ever heard. You could hear it in another county.”

Muireann continued: “When cancer comes to your door, it doesn’t knock politely.”

“It kicks the door down like it’s a home invader who doesn’t give a damn but Brendan handled it like a guest you want to leave but have to put up with; our lives which had once been soundtracked by the soft tones of radio Kerry was replaced by the perfidious notes of that home invader but he accepted it like the star that he was.”

“The love my parents have is something I aspire to everyday; a true, deep love that knows no bounds.”

“You hear people talk about doctors and nurses all the time and how good they are but my lord, it takes on a whole different level when one of your most precious people gets sick.”

“The doctors, nurses, porters and cleaners of UCH Limerick will never know how much they did for us.”

“Brendan loved them for the respect and grace the showed to him in his worst moments.”

“As for the nurses of Milford Hospice, they are truly angels. They enabled us to keep dad at home to die surrounded by his family. They are the most wonderful people. We are heartbroken,” she added.

