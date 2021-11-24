Muireann O’Connell announces her engagement

Muireann O’Connell has announced her engagement.

The Ireland AM star has kept her romance out of the public eye, and often refers to her beau as her “Housemate”.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, the popular presenter wrote: “Just how I wanted it to happen; @tommybowe & @alanhughestv announcing my engagement to the world after they finally spotted the ring.”

A host of Irish stars commented on the post, including Amy Huberman who wrote: “Love it! Congratulations hot stuff 😍😍”

Una Healy wrote: “Congratulations Muireann! ❤️”, and Greg O’Shea penned: “🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️ ahhhhhh. Congrats !!!!!!”

Karen Koster commented: “ARGHHHHH! Super news! Huge congrats Muireann!” and Roz Purcell added: “Omg!!! Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳”

It comes after Muireann and her beau enjoyed a romantic staycation in the 5-star Europe Hotel & Resort in Co. Kerry over the weekend.

Speaking about their engagement on Ireland AM, Muireann said: “I got engaged at the weekend. It was very lovely! He was trying to pick a romantic place, we were in the Europe Hotel, and then we were in our favourite hotel in Cromane, but nothing was right.”

“Then I kept inviting my mother everywhere with us this weekend. He’d be like, ‘Come on let’s go for a walk,’ and I’d be like, ‘Mam come on let’s go!’ He took his opportunity when we were standing in the kitchen and I was making a cup of tea. He got down on one knee, and yes, I did cry.”

“It took us years to get here, so the wedding will be in a decade,” she joked.