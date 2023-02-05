Muireann O’Connell announced as host of The Gossies 2023

The Gossies are back – and this year we have a new host and a brand new theme.

Goss.ie is delighted to announce that The Gossies 2023 will take place on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and we can exclusively reveal this year’s theme is the Circus, with Muireann as our very own ringmaster for the night.

Speaking about hosting The Gossies for the first time, Muireann said: “The Gossies are the most extravagant, ‘there is no controlling this crowd’, stylish, mad, brilliant event. And I am the one who’s probably gonna ruin it… sorry Ali!”

“I am beyond buzzing to host the Gossies this year. Does anyone have a loan of a dress?”

On March 4th, Muireann will be joined by a host of major Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media for the biggest night in showbiz.

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the action, The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on March 5th.

Streaming on our YouTube channel, you’ll be able to watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Speaking about the return of The Gossies, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“I am really excited to finally treat everyone to our Goss Circus, this year will be so fun and filled with all the glamour and fun we have all come to expect from The Gossies.”

“It is such a dream to see the awards to grow into the amazing night in Irish showbiz it has become, this will be our eight year of the Gossies and we’re only getting bigger and better year on year.

“I am so happy Muireann has come on board and I’m excited to see her take over the room this year, especially excited for her roast, no celebrity will be safe!”

Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker added: “We’re so excited to bring The Gossies back to the Convention Centre again.”

“Last year was our biggest year yet, and we’ve got even more tricks up our sleeve for 2023. You definitely won’t want to miss it!”

Next Sunday, February 12th all Gossies 2023 nominees will be announced alongside this year’s brand partners and category sponsors.