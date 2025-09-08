MTV VMAS 2025: The full list of winners

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

The awards took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and were hosted by LL Cool J.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter led the winners among the famous faces.

While Ariana Grande won best pop video and the night’s highest honour, video of the year, for her song “Brighter Days Ahead,” which she accepted with director Christian Breslauer, Sabrina Carpenter took home album of the year for Short n’ Sweet and best pop artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Check out the full list of winners below:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – WINNER

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren – WINNER

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER

Tate McRae

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – WINNER

Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Demi Lovato – “Fast”

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

HUNTR/X – “Golden”

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Sombr – “12 to 12”



MTV Push Performance of the Year

Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Oct. 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Dec. 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – WINNER

Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI”

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – WINNER

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

sombr – “back to friends” – WINNER

The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – WINNER

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin – “Rio”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Shakira – “Soltera” – WINNER

Best K-Pop

aespa – “Whiplash”

JENNIE – “like JENNIE”

Jimin – “Who”

JISOO – “earthquake”

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – WINNER

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – WINNER

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love with You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – WINNER

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

Best Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – WINNER

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – WINNER

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER

Lorde – “Man of the Year”

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – WINNER

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Editing

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – WINNER

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER

FKA twigs – “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – WINNER

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”