MTV VMAS 2025: The full list of winners

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night.
The awards took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and were hosted by LL Cool J.
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter led the winners among the famous faces.
While Ariana Grande won best pop video and the night’s highest honour, video of the year, for her song “Brighter Days Ahead,” which she accepted with director Christian Breslauer, Sabrina Carpenter took home album of the year for Short n’ Sweet and best pop artist.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga – WINNER
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Lorde – “What Was That”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – WINNER
- Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren – WINNER
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
- Tate McRae
Song of the Summer
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – WINNER
- Addison Rae – “Headphones On”
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”
- BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
- Demi Lovato – “Fast”
- Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”
- HUNTR/X – “Golden”
- Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”
- Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae – “What I Want”
- Ravyn Lenae – “Love Me Not”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Sombr – “12 to 12”
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Oct. 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
- Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
- Dec. 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
- Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – WINNER
- Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI”
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”
- April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”
- May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
- July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”
Best Collaboration
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – WINNER
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”
Best Pop
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER
- Drake – “NOKIA”
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
- Travis Scott – “4X4”
Best R&B
- Chris Brown – “Residuals”
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”
- Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – WINNER
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”
- Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
- SZA – “Drive”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
- Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
- sombr – “back to friends” – WINNER
- The Marías – “Back to Me”
Best Rock
- Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – WINNER
- Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)”
- Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
- Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
- J Balvin – “Rio”
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
- Shakira – “Soltera” – WINNER
Best K-Pop
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- JENNIE – “like JENNIE”
- Jimin – “Who”
- JISOO – “earthquake”
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – WINNER
- Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
- ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”
- Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”
- Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – WINNER
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”
Best Country
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love with You”
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
- Jelly Roll – “Liar”
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – WINNER
- Morgan Wallen – “Smile”
Best Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – WINNER
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – WINNER
- Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”
- Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES”
- Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
- Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Video for Good
- Burna Boy – “Higher”
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – WINNER
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER
- Lorde – “Man of the Year”
- Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – WINNER
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Editing
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” – WINNER
Best Choreography
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER
- FKA twigs – “Eusexua”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”
- Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – WINNER
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)”
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
