MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

Saweetie hosted the show from the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

K-pop group BTS and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the biggest winners on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS – WINNER

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – WINNER

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – WINNER

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie – WINNER

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta – WINNER

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin – WINNER

The Killers

Eurovision winners Maneskin at the #MTVEMAs 🤩 The group are performing at 7pm 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hGvLc1yMj9 — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) November 14, 2021

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud – WINNER

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma – WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Best K-Pop

BTS – WINNER

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

BTS – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – WINNER

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”

Girl in Red: “Serotonin”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift – WINNER