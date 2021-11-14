MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night.
Saweetie hosted the show from the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
K-pop group BTS and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the biggest winners on the night.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran – WINNER
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS – WINNER
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – WINNER
- Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
- Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER
- Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”
- Taylor Swift: “Willow”
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – WINNER
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
- The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie – WINNER
- The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta – WINNER
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin – WINNER
- The Killers
Eurovision winners Maneskin at the #MTVEMAs 🤩
The group are performing at 7pm 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hGvLc1yMj9
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) November 14, 2021
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- Willow
- Yungblud – WINNER
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma – WINNER
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Best K-Pop
- BTS – WINNER
- Lisa
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- Rosé
- Twice
Best Group
- BTS – WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- Girl in Red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- Jxdn
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Remi Wolf
- Saint Jhn
- The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- Blackpink
- BTS – WINNER
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – WINNER
- Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”
- Girl in Red: “Serotonin”
- H.E.R.: “Fight For You”
- Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
- Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best US Act
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
