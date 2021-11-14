Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: The Full List of Winners

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

Saweetie hosted the show from the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

K-pop group BTS and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the biggest winners on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran – WINNER
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop

  • BTS – WINNER
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo
Instagram

Best Song

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
  • Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – WINNER
  • Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”

Best Video

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
  • Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
  • Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER
  • Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”
  • Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Collaboration

  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – WINNER
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Saweetie – WINNER
  • The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta – WINNER
  • Joel Corry
  • Marshmello
  • Skrillex
  • Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Måneskin – WINNER
  • The Killers

Best Alternative

  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Willow
  • Yungblud – WINNER

Best Latin

  • Bad Bunny
  • J. Balvin
  • Maluma – WINNER
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Best K-Pop

  • BTS – WINNER
  • Lisa
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • Rosé
  • Twice

Best Group

  • BTS – WINNER
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic

Best Push

  • 24KGoldn
  • Fousheé
  • Girl in Red
  • Griff
  • JC Stewart
  • Jxdn
  • Latto
  • Madison Beer
  • Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
  • Remi Wolf
  • Saint Jhn
  • The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • Blackpink
  • BTS – WINNER
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Video for Good

  • Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – WINNER
  • Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”
  • Girl in Red: “Serotonin”
  • H.E.R.: “Fight For You”
  • Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best US Act

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift – WINNER
Credit: Beth Garrabrant
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us