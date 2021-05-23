Mrs Hinch reveals sweet meaning behind her newborn son’s name

The cleaning guru welcomed her second child with her husband Jamie on Saturday

Mrs Hinch has revealed the sweet meaning behind her newborn son’s name.

The social media star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, welcomed her second child with her husband Jamie on Saturday – a baby boy named Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are also parents to a son named Ronnie – who they welcomed in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the cleaning guru shared a black-and-white photo of her son and explained his moniker.

She wtote: “Both me and Jamie loved the fact that Lennie rhymes with Ronnie and also when shortened to Len rhymes with Hen.”

“Alan is my Dad’s name. James: Ronnie’s middle name is also James and that’s because Jamie’s name is actually James! On his birth certificate he is officially James so we wanted both our boys to have James xx”.

Announcing the birth of Lennie via Instagram, Sophie wrote: “Hello Everyone Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.”

“I have absolutely no words to explain how I’m feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full. We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin ”

"Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world. Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions "