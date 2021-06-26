Rumours are rife the actor will appear on the show next year

Mrs Brown’s Boys star linked to next series of Dancing On Ice

Gary Hollywood has reportedly signed up to appear on the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The news comes just months after the actor dramatically quit BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, following a row over pay.

A source told The Sun: “Dancing on Ice approached Gary last year to participate and he jumped at the chance to do it – but he was still part of the show and had to turn it down. Mrs Browns don’t like their stars doing reality shows.”

“Dancing On Ice would be perfect for him, after the difficult year he’s has with his brother Gerard passing and the whole Mrs Brown’s drama, this is exactly what he needs to get back out there.”

“He’s outgoing, funny and extremely competitive,” the insider added.

The Scottish actor played Dino Doyle on the show for years, before he quit the role following a pay dispute last year.

Gary left the show alongside Damien McKiernan, who played Rory in the sitcom, after they allegedly found out they were earning less than their co-stars.

The actors complained to show bosses – and it caused a massive row.

At the time, an insider told the Daily Star: “Gary and Damien were confused and hurt when they realised they were getting paid less than the others. When they raised the issue it did not go down very well.”

“Gary was later told he would only be appearing in one of this year’s Christmas specials. That was the last straw, so he told them he was quitting.”

“Co-stars including Jennifer Gibney tried to convince him to stay, but his mind is made up.”

The source continued: “It was even worse news for Damien. He was simply told he is being written out. They are both heartbroken that things have turned out this way.”

Earlier this year, Gary launched legal action against show creator Brendan O’Carroll, and the BBC.

In his filing, the 41-year-old cited discrimination and unfair dismissal – but Gary has since dropped the lawsuit.