Mrs Brown’s Boys set for two festive specials

Mrs Brown’s Boys is set to return for two festive specials this year.

The two new episodes of the comedy are called Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment and Mammy’s Micky.

The Christmas and New Year’s specials will air on RTÉ One and BBC One.

Teasing the Christmas special, BBC said: “It’s Christmas in Finglas once again. Agnes has been recruited to the church choir, but she’s under strict instructions from Father McBride that there’s to be no singing and certainly no dancing.”

“That’s not the only thing off-limits, a Christmas tree shortage means Buster has to get even more creative than usual trying to impress Agnes by any means necessary.”

“Meanwhile, Dermot and Buster have organised this year’s festivities at Foley’s and are holding a Murder Mystery night in aid of alcoholic greyhounds. What could possibly go wrong?”

There’s plenty of mischief and entertainment in store for the New Year’s special too!

The synopsis reads: “This New Year is all about reconciliation and fresh starts in the Brown household but not everyone seems to have got the message.”

“Grandad’s brother, Micky, is fresh out of prison when he decides to stop by for a visit. Everyone except Grandad is suspicious when he shows up asking for €5,000 to invest in a South African gold mine.

“Winnie, inspired by Cathy’s book, is on a daredevil mission to change the trajectory of her life while Mrs Brown’s boys are forced to have a heart to heart.”