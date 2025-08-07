Mother of Irish entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra speaks out about her shock death on New York yacht

The mother of Irish entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who was found dead on a yacht in New York this week, has spoken out about her shock death.

The 33-year-old, who hails from Carlow town, was found unresponsive in the early hours of Tuesday morning on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club.

According to US police, bystanders made several attempts to revive Martha before emergency responders arrived at the scene and she was pronounced dead.

They also said her post-mortem examination “did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination”.

As authorities in the US continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, Martha’s mother Elma Nolan has told the Irish Independent: “I don’t know what happened to my daughter.”

“I feel numb and in shock,” she said. “My younger daughter, Jacqui, arrived in on Tuesday night and she was crying and shaking. She said, ‘I have terrible news, Martha’s dead’.”

Martha was a fashion designer and founder of the luxury brand East x East, which sells swimwear and resort wear, and had recently opened a pop-up shop at Montauk’s exclusive spa, Gurney’s Resort.

She studied at University College Dublin, before she emigrated to the US in 2015, where she thrived as a successful businesswoman in New York.

Martha was also director of operations at investment firm K4 Capital and ran an Amazon fashion brand called Duper.

Her mother Elma recalled a phone conversation with a homicide detective in Montauk, and said she has been left in the dark regarding what happened to her daughter.

“The detective said Martha was dead, that he was sorry,” she said.

“I asked him where she was and he said she was on a boat. I asked him who she was with. He said he couldn’t release information because it was too early on in the investigation. He instructed me to phone the medical examiner’s office.”

“I don’t know what happened,” her mother continued. “We weren’t told anything about the circumstances.”

Martha’s cause of death is still under investigation, and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It’s understood her body will be released to family on Saturday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said her death is an “absolutely devastating blow” to her family and her community in her hometown of Carlow.

Mr Martin described her as a “young, beautiful, very talented, creative woman” and expressed his condolences.