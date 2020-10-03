Morah recently decided to sell the home she shared with her late ex-husband Gerry

Morah Ryan takes the next step with boyfriend Don Mescall

Morah Ryan has taken the next step in her relationship with Don Mescall, as the couple have moved in together.

The couple have moved into a home in Belturbet Co. Cavan, after Morah recently decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband Gerry.

Morah reportedly plans to divide her time between living with Don in Cavan and Dublin.

Singer Don confirmed the news to the Irish Sun, telling the publication: “Morah and myself are so happy.”

“Being an artist Morah has been such a great help, designing a new living space and studio for me in a beautiful old building beside the lakes in County Cavan.

“It was a major move and it has been very difficult,” he added, after the COVID-19 lockdown meant the couple spent lockdown apart with Don living in London.

“We had to wait a long time to find a driver who could get all the stuff over but it’s all coming together now. Cavan is so beautiful.”

The publication previously reported that Morah put her €2 million family home in Clontarf, Dublin, on the market.

A pal said at the time: “The fact Morah and Don have sold their homes at the same time is proof the relationship is moving up a gear.”

Morah’s relationship with the Limerick songwriter was first reported last December.

The pair had originally met at RTÉ when Morah and Gerry’s daughter Bonnie performed ‘I’m Out’, a single she had co-written with Don, on The Ray D’Arcy Show back in 2016.

Years later, Morah and Don reconnected at the Celebration of Shay Healy gig in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre on November 3, 2019.

Morah split from legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan back in 2008 after 26 years of marriage.

Two years later, the presenter died suddenly on April 30th, 2010, at the age of 53.

During their marriage, Morah and Gerry welcomed five children together – Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott, and Babette.

