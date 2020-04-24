Morah Ryan separated from new boyfriend Don Mescall – ahead of the 10th anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s death

Morah Ryan has been separated from her boyfriend Don Mescall over the past few weeks, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Limerick songwriter is currently stuck at his home in London, which means Morah will face the 10th anniversary of her ex-husband’s death without the support of Don.

A source told The Irish Sun: “It’s been tough for Morah and Don not being able to see each other when they had only been dating for a few months.”

“It also means that Don won’t be able to get over to be with Morah for Gerry’s anniversary next week.”

Unfortunately, the coronavirus restrictions means that the Ryan family won’t be able to mark Gerry’s anniversary as they traditionally do.

Every year they attend mass together on April 30th, and go to their mum’s house in Clontarf to remember the good times with Gerry – both of which they cannot do this year.

Despite this, Morah is looking forward to seeing Don perform two songs from his home during an online Concert Of Hope for Pieta House this Saturday.

An insider told the Irish Sun: “Morah and Don don’t do Zoom, they talk on the phone. So Morah is really looking forward to seeing Don on camera singing.”

Friends also said that Don getting caught in lockdown overseas may have been a blessing in disguise, as he was worried about being the centre of attention and getting pictured with Morah on Gerry’s anniversary.

A source said: “Don didn’t want to be seen to be gaining profile on the back of Gerry’s anniversary. He’s a shy guy and doesn’t really understand or get showbiz.”

The news comes after Morah and Gerry’s eldest daughter Lottie revealed that her and her siblings are delighted about their mum’s new romance.

Lottie told the Irish Sun: “After everything that happened, I know all my dad would want is for my mum is to be happy, and she’s really happy.”

“All us kids are delighted for her. We want to see her smiling and laughing and living life and enjoying it and that’s all we want for mum.”

Lottie added that her mum was an amazing support after she lost her dad.

“I’m thrilled for her, and think she deserves to be happy. Her whole life has been about us kids. Particularly for the last ten years after my dad’s death,” she said.

“She gave us every inch. All she wanted to do was ensure we were protected after dad died.”

“So I am delighted she is now able to pause for a moment and have time for herself. Live her life and be really happy, that’s all I want for her.”

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the Ryan family will be tuning into the documentary Gerry Ryan: A Legacy on RTÉ One this Sunday at 9.30pm.

The one off documentary will give a unique insight into Gerry’s life and career using unseen archive footage from Gerry’s life, and features contributions from those close to him including his brother, Mano Ryan, and friends; Dave Fanning, Joe Duffy, Harry Crosbie and Fiona Looney.

It pieces together a sense of what Gerry’s ‘legacy’ is, and asks how he should be remembered, and whether Gerry’s greatest legacy is his five children.

